Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 880 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Shopify comprises approximately 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after buying an additional 75,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,312.09.

Shopify stock traded up $9.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,166.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,497. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.02 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 736.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,199.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,119.62.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

