Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,238 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.6% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.83. 26,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $74.42.

