Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 326,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $32,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 780,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. TheStreet downgraded The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. 37,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,090. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

The Wendy's Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

