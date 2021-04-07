Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,594. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76.

