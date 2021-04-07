Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $95.40 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average is $133.97.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $97,873,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 444,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $48,317,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,953 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,478,000 after acquiring an additional 139,665 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

