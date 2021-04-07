Evedo (EVED) Trading Up 28.2% Over Last Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001317 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $21.05 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evedo has traded up 28.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00060102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00662114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00079229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00031208 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,323,540 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

