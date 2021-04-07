Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $15.13.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

