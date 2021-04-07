Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EUXTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF remained flat at $$103.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457. Euronext has a one year low of $76.24 and a one year high of $122.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.95.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

