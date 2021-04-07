Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $102,690.50 and approximately $660.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.00658333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00078773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031449 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

