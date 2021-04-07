Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.35. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 128,620 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.50 price objective on Essential Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$43.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

