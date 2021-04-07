Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0143 on Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Essentia has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $20.36 million and $998,233.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00060193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.45 or 0.00659667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00079325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031243 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

