Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.78.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$23.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 41.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$11.30 and a 12 month high of C$25.14.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

