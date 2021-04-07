Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wingstop Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $88.04 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 143.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,997,000 after acquiring an additional 56,529 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,435,000.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.