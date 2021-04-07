EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,538 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,391 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,171,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EQT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in EQT by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26. EQT Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

