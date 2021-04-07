Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

