EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.71.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 53,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,263. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in EOG Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

