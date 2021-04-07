Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 361,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198,086 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $34,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

