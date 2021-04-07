Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as high as C$1.25. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 568,045 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. Raymond James lowered Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.15.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.51.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.