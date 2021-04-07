Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Raised to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESI. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.15.

TSE ESI opened at C$1.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

