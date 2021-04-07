ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €12.25 by UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €12.25 ($14.41) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.13 ($11.92).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI opened at €10.48 ($12.33) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion and a PE ratio of -4.37. ENI has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.