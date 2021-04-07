Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,251 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,332,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACB opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $10,594,800.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock worth $72,227,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

