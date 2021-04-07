Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 4,542 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tennant were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 7.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 10,915 shares of company stock valued at $821,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNC opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. Tennant has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $83.16.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

