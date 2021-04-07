Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 38,501 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,501 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $924,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 28.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 84,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $967.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Machado acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,600 shares of company stock worth $313,158. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.