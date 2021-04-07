Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $340,000 Stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.13% of Lannett worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lannett by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lannett by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. Lannett Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $228.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

