Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

