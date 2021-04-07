Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.12% of IDT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IDT by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 3,796.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDT in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in IDT in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDT by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

NYSE IDT opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $574.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $51,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.