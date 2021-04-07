Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 59,822 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 440.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,822 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.09% of Consolidated Communications worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNSL. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 819,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 45.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 370.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.38. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $326.12 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

