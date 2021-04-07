Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.25

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.25 ($14.41) and traded as low as €12.01 ($14.13). Engie shares last traded at €12.12 ($14.26), with a volume of 4,823,701 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENGI. UBS Group set a €15.65 ($18.41) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.40 ($16.94).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.25.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

