Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.28

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.28 and traded as high as C$6.50. Enerplus shares last traded at C$6.28, with a volume of 693,212 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.28.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -2.89%.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

