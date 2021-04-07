Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $5.98

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.24. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 163,825 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $878.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at $130,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 1,015,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 691,008 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 863,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 455,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 4,028.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 136,193 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

