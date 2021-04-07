Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 551 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $360.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.