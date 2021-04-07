Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $266.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

