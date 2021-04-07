Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,038,000 after purchasing an additional 381,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after buying an additional 2,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,482,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after buying an additional 194,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,192,000 after buying an additional 234,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 988,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after buying an additional 105,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.