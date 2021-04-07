Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $53,389,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 84,721 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

