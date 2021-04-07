Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Boston Partners lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 112.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 863,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 149,300 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

