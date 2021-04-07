ELYSIA Price Up 38.5% This Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $84.88 million and $2.29 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00054745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.11 or 0.00628134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,107,545 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

