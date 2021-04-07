EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 2.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,847,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,162,000 after purchasing an additional 254,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,033 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,057,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,035,000 after acquiring an additional 71,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after acquiring an additional 898,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.10. 137,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,835,036. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.