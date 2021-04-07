Einsteinium (EMC2) 24-Hour Volume Tops $102,991.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $81.84 million and approximately $102,991.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.00414642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004801 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002380 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,461,842 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

