Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $38,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after acquiring an additional 816,051 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,057 shares of company stock valued at $28,117,680 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.