Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
EVF opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
