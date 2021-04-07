Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

EVF opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

