Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
ETX stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
