Eaton Vance Management Sells 70,103 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,103 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.60% of ACI Worldwide worth $72,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.