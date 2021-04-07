Eaton Vance Management Sells 56,540 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,540 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $61,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in The Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,875,200. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

