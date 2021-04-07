Eaton Vance Management Sells 56,540 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $61,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after acquiring an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Hershey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,875,200. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.88. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

