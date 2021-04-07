Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,355,713 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,139,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,355,713 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.07% of CubeSmart worth $71,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

