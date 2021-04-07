Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,856 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $62,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $673,915,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

