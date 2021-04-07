Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,327 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $80,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE LYV opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

