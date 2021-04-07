Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.23% of Rockwell Automation worth $66,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,672,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,350 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $262.92 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.80 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

