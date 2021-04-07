Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NIC were worth $50,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

EGOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

