Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,730,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,361 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $65,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in American International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in American International Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in American International Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

